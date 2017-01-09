UConn’s Tage Thompson returns after helping U.S. win gold at World Juniors

(WTNH)–UConn hockey player Tage Thompson returned this past weekend from a successful stop with Team USA. The Orange native brought a gold medal back to the States.

The Huskies leading scorer was part of the under-20 group that won it all at the World Junior Championship in Canada. Thompson arrived in Connecticut late Friday night, and suited up for the Huskies’ game against Yale over the weekend.

Winning gold was quite the learning experience.

“It’s an honor, it’s one of the best feelings in the world, being selected to play for your country and bringing home the gold, especially to play against Canada, in the championship in Canada, it was that much sweeter,” Thompson said.

