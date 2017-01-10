Notre Dame-West Haven’s Tremont Waters, Thomaston’s Casey Carangelo nominated for McDonald’s All-American Games

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two local students have been nominated for the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Tremont Waters of West Haven and Casey Carangelo of Thomaston are two Connecticut high school seniors that were nominated. There are 720 students nominated overall across 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Waters attends Notre Dame High School in West Haven and Carangelo attends Thomaston High School.

The students who were nominated were selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonalds All American Games Selection Committee.

McDonalds will name the final roster of the 24 boys and 24 girls on ESPNU on Sunday January 15 at 9:30 p.m.

The 40th annual boys game will tip off on Wednesday, March 29 and the 16th annual girls game with follow the boys game.

A complete list of the nominees are listed at http://www.mcdaag.com.

