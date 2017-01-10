UNH basketball players plus West Haven elementary school students makes the right equation

By Published:
733cd23510e54392a7cda25f243fe7ee

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nearly 500 West Haven 4th graders were welcomed through a tunnel of high-fives at the University of New Haven.

“It was pretty fun. It was pretty cool,” said Pagles 4th grader Brandon Doody.

“It’s neat because we get a first time experience seeing what they’re doing now,” said West Haven 4th grader Jasmine Tridueros.

It’s for the annual Class At the Court”. It connects college students with some of the youngest members of the West Haven community. Captain of the Women’s basketball team Alexandria Kerr and other players taught fractions with the best tool they know – a basketball.

“You just want to make them feel involved and as comfortable as possible because sometimes we could be intimidating as being college students,” said UNH Sophomore Alexandria Kerr

“It makes it more fun because I’m doing it with basketball,” said Brandon Doody.

“I think it’s a good chance for the kids to come see the team and also experience the University,” said UNH Senior Sade King.

The teachers are learning something from the kids too.

Kerr said, “Just being able to enjoy the little things you know when you’re a college student you don’t appreciate the little things you’re so busy.”

It also gets the 4th graders thinking 9 years ahead. Kids spent the day writing news stories about the a basketball game. They learned science and toured the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science. Plus, members of the West Haven Fire Department’s Allingtown Fire District demonstrated fire equipment and discuss fire safety.

The kids we spoke to know they want to got to college. Brandon wants to study art. Jasmine is ready for medical school.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s