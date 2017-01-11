Freshmen guards giving Quinnipiac men’s basketball hope for the future

(WTNH)–Things are looking up for the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team. After a tough start, the Bobcats are improving.

Tom Moore’s team has wins over Niagara and Manhattan in the New Year. He’s got some good young players that seem to be coming around quickly.

Freshman guard Mikey Dixon is averaging 15.3 ppg.

Freshman guard Mikey Dixon (15.3 ppg, 2.8 apg) has really played well since December, scoring 20-plus points in four of six games. He had 23 and 7 assists in an 81-72 win over Manhattan last Saturday.

Fellow freshman Peter Kiss has also been a major bright spot this season, averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 boards, and showing the ability to go off at any time.

“I think we’ve gotten much better both ends of the floor in the last two or three weeks. We’re better than we were in October and November and so on,” Moore said.

The Bobcats play at Siena on Thursday night.

