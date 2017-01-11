Gabby Williams says UConn’s 90-win streaks “not just because of talent”

UConn 90th win

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team has really spoiled us over the years. Last night, the Huskies did it again, tying their own NCAA record by winning their 90th straight game.

The Huskies blew out South Florida, 102-37. The Bulls were 13-1, and ranked No. 20 in the country, and the game was never close.

“We just try to play really, really hard every night, and we try to play with a lot of energy every night. And we have players that have bought into that over the years that this is the way we’re gonna play,” said Geno Auriemma. “This is the way we play at Connecticut.”

“The fact that it’s happened twice in the same program, that’s not by accident, and that’s not because of talent,” Gabby Williams said. “I think it just says something about the program.”

