High school basketball tournament in Bridgeport honors Martin Luther King Day with five games

(WTNH)–Next Monday, we’ll honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and for the third year in a row, 10 high school boys’ basketball teams will take part in the MLK Basketball Classic at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Five games will be played. The first tips at 11 a.m. Monday, and the last one tips at 7 p.m.

Dr. King died almost 50 years ago, but his message is still strong with today’s players.

“He fought for a good purpose for African-Americans around the world; for freedom and to have a place in life,” said Wilbur Cross senior forward Tracy Lyons. “As a young man I feel like that’s a great accomplishment.”

“It’s definetely a great opportunity,” said Hamden guard C.J. Seaforth. “I’ve never had this opportunity before so me and my team are going to make it count.”

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate an icon in history that fought through adversity using nonviolence to bring a nation together,” said Wilbur Cross senior forward Jaylen Stafford.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. If you’re a basketball fan in Connecticut, this is a great place to be on the holiday.

