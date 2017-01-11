Powder Ridge’s invites freestyle skiers to show off their skills at “Powder Keg Rail Jam”

By: Ryan Kristafer, WTNH Reporter

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Middlefield, home of Powder Ridge Mountain Park.

This Saturday (1/14/16) kicks off their annual “Ridge Keg Rail Jam” event (it doesn’t involve beer kegs). The event is free to anyone who purchases a lift ticket, and offers high-flying, twists and turns off incredible park jumps and “features.”

Features are objects that skiers and snowboarders jump, scale, grind, or twist off of, while doing tricks. So if you will be participating in the event, it is recommended you have experience on the rails. But anyone can enjoy the free show!

Registration kicks off at 9am, and the Rail Jam heats run from 11am to 3pm.

There are two categories: skiers and snowboards under 12, and over 13. Prizes and free swag will be awarded to the winners with the best tricks.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park is located on 99 Powder Hill Road in Middlefield.

For more information about the event, visit their homepage.

