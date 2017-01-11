UConn football names Rhett Lashlee new offensive coordinator

STORRS, CONN. (January 11, 2017)—Rhett Lashlee, the offensive coordinator for the past four seasons at Auburn University, has been named to the same position at UConn, Randy Edsall announced Wednesday night.

“I am thrilled to have Rhett join our staff as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach,” said Edsall. “He is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and I know that his experience around some of the highest-powered offenses and top players in the country is going to be an incredible benefit to our program.”

Lashlee agreed to a three-year contract at a base salary of $350,000. He will coach the Husky quarterbacks in addition to leading the offense.

“I’m excited to be joining Coach Edsall’s staff and help him get our program to where we, our fans and student-athletes want it to be,” said Lashlee. “Randy is a proven winner and has done it here at UConn before and I’m thrilled to be a part of his staff. I’m humbled that Coach has trusted me with the opportunity to run the offense and work closely with his staff to make our fans proud of this team. Go Huskies.”

“Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013,” said Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn. “Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I’ve known Rhett for two decades and he’s a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife Lauren all the best in this new endeavor.”

Lashlee helped Auburn to the 2013 SEC Championship and BCS Championship berth and managed one of the more prolific offenses in college football during his tenure. The 2013-14 seasons were the best back-to-back offensively in school history, and the 2014 squad set an Auburn record for total offense. Lashlee also served as the quarterback coach. Lashlee has been a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach, on two occasions. In 2013, Auburn had the second biggest turnaround in college football history. Starting QB Nick Marshall did not practice until August, but Lashlee tutored the junior college transfer to 3,044 yards of total offense (1,976 passing, 1,068 rushing), 14 TD passes and 12 rushing TDs.

Concerning his time at Auburn, Lashlee said: “Auburn is a special place to me and my family. All four of our kids were born in Auburn and I’m happy to have been part of two SEC Championships and two National Championship games. The Auburn Family will always be special to us.”

Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State (2012) and Samford (2011) and also served as a graduate assistant at Auburn (2009-10) and Arkansas (2006-08). While at Auburn as an offensive graduate assistant during the 2009-10 seasons, Lashlee assisted Malzahn with all aspects of the offense and coached the slot receivers in 2010. In 2009, the Tigers finished 8-5 winning the Outback Bowl. During the 2010 season he helped the Tigers finish 14-0, winning the SEC title and the BCS National Championship behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Cam Newton. Lashlee coached at Springdale (Ark.) High School in 2004-05, working with the quarterbacks and 2005 National Player of the Year Mitch Mustain.

Lashlee graduated from Arkansas in 2006 with a degree in marketing and business administration. He received his master’s degree in higher education from Auburn in 2009. He is married to the former Lauren Lee of Rogers, Ark., an Arkansas business graduate. They have twin sons, Thomas and Hudson, and twin daughters, Rowyn and Scarlet.

