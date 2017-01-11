UConn hockey’s game at Fenway Park moved up to 1:30 p.m. start time

(WTNH)–UConn hockey’s appearance in “Frozen Fenway” has been moved up a few hours to accomodate Patriots fans, Hockey East announced.

The Huskies will take on Maine at 1:30 p.m., instead of the original start time of 4 p.m. The move has been made to accomodate fans in Boston who want to watch the New England Patriots, who will be playing the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The game between the University of New Hampshire and Northeastern has been moved up to 5 p.m., from the originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

Fenway Park gates will open at noon on Saturday.

The UConn-Maine game will be televised on NESNplus. The UNH-Northeastern game will air on NESN.

