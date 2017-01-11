Wolf Pack sign agreement to remain in Hartford through 2017-18 season

(WTNH)–The Hartford Wolf Pack will remain in Hartford through at least 2018, the team announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack, which are in their 20th year as an affiliate of the NHL’s New York Rangers, extended their agreement with the group that manages events at the XL Center, to continue playing their home games there through the 2017-18 season.

The Wolf Pack’s affiliation with the Rangers is the second-longest in the AHL, behind only the Boston and Providence Bruins, who have had a partnership for 25 years.

“As one of the American Hockey League’s most established franchises, we’re excited to continue to provide professional hockey in Connecticut’s capital city, while maintaining a strong community presence with the youth, residents and business community of the greater Hartford region,” said Wolf Pack general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

