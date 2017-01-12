Hamden’s CJ Seaforth excelling at more than just basketball

(WTNH)–Hamden High’s boys’ hoops standout CJ Seaforth likes to put on a show. He’s one of the state’s best guards, and he’s headed off to Iona to play in college.

The senior can do it all on the court. A willing passer who can score and also play some defense, he stretches his versatility into the classroom, where he says his favorite subject is English. He’s developed a love for reading.

“I got this book called ‘Last Shot.’ I have a lot of books, but I’m reading this book called Last Shot in English right now. It’s about this kid who’s playing basketball. Basically I just think of it as me, he’s a great student and trying to bring his game to the next level.”

Seaforth and the Green Dragons in action Friday at Xavier.

