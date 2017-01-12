UConn football to play Boston College at Fenway Park next season

(WTNH)–UConn and Boston College will be playing football at Fenway next season, the Huskies confirmed on Thursday.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played at Rentschler Field on November 18, 2017, will be moved to Fenway Park. It’ll be part of a series of “Football at Fenway” games featuring a bunch of local teams.

“We are thrilled to take part in the continuation of what we hope will be a long-time partnership with the Fenway Group and the Boston Red Sox,” said UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict. “This game will present our players an unforgettable experience playing in one of the most-renowned venues in American sport and provide UConn fans with a front row seat. We could not be happier to take part.”

UConn will receive 22,000 of the expected 39,000 tickets to be sold. Boston College will be given 7,000 tickets, and the Fenway Group will distribute the final 10,000.

UConn will also receive a guaranteed payment of $1.125 million for its participation in the contest, the largest game guarantee in Husky football history. BC will not be paid any guarantee.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our team, to play a quality opponent, New England rival and in such a unique and famous setting,” said UConn Head Coach Randy Edsall. “When David said that this was a possibility, I immediately thought about it being a once in a lifetime game day experience for our team, staff and fans.”

Ticket sales for this event will be handled by the Fenway group, but UConn football season ticket holders, as well as UConn students, will have first priority on purchase of the school allotment of tickets, with information to be made available in the very near future.

“We expect this to be a first class experience for any of our fans that attend,” said Benedict. “We have access to the best and biggest allotment of tickets, parking and pre-game hospitality areas for this game and have plans to setup surrounding events for UConn fans, students and alumni in attendance and a Husky Fanfest event as well. It is sure to be a memorable day for UConn Football.”

UConn hockey is also playing at Fenway this season, taking on the University of Maine at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff