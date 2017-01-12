UConn’s Saniya Chong looking to make the most of her last season in Storrs

In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 photo Connecticut's Saniya Chong runs up court during an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Storrs, Conn. UConn enters the season on a 75-game winning streak, but is ranked third behind Notre Dame and Baylor in first AP poll. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
(WTNH)–UConn senior Saniya Chong has been a part of three straight national championship teams. In that time, she has shown flashes of the player she was in high school.

Chong is a dynamic scorer whose biggest struggle as a Husky has been consistency. Now in her final season in Storrs, Chong is looking to make the most of her last go-round for Geno Auriemma’s team. And if there was ever a season they needed her to step up, this is it.

“Things don’t always go the way you plan, but this year, I just knew that my teammates needed me, so each and every day, I do it for them,” Chong said.

She tied her career high with 20 points in UConn’s 90th consecutive win, a 102-37 demolition of South Florida.

The Huskies go for No. 91 on Saturday against SMU.

