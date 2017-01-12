UConn’s Saniya Chong looking to make the most of her last season in Storrs

(WTNH)–UConn senior Saniya Chong has been a part of three straight national championship teams. In that time, she has shown flashes of the player she was in high school.

Chong is a dynamic scorer whose biggest struggle as a Husky has been consistency. Now in her final season in Storrs, Chong is looking to make the most of her last go-round for Geno Auriemma’s team. And if there was ever a season they needed her to step up, this is it.

“Things don’t always go the way you plan, but this year, I just knew that my teammates needed me, so each and every day, I do it for them,” Chong said.

She tied her career high with 20 points in UConn’s 90th consecutive win, a 102-37 demolition of South Florida.

The Huskies go for No. 91 on Saturday against SMU.

