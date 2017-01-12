Walter Camp Weekend kicks off with “Stay in School Rally”

(WTNH)–It’s the official kick off to the Walter Camp football weekend. The “Stay in School” rally. This is a big year for the foundation… celebrating 50 years of bringing big names in football to New Haven.

Thursday morning at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, hundreds of kids from the New Haven area got to hear from several speakers. Our own Ann Nyberg emceed the event for the 22nd year.

Four-time Super Bowl champ and former New England Patriots lineman Joe Andruzzi was the featured speaker. The former Southern Connecticut State standout got the chance to show off his collection of rings.

The kids were treated to some excitement, and some important messages from the former football stars.

