(WTNH)–Former UConn football star Donald Brown is taking part in the Walter Camp Weekend. Brown is done playing NFL football. The former Husky running back left UConn a year early to play in the NFL.

He had a good run with the Colts, Chargers and Patriots. But he said the time was right to step away.

Now a huband and dad of two, soon to be three sons– Brown is going back to school for his MBA.

Brown is excited to see his former coach Randy Edsall back on the UConn sideline.

More stories by Henry Chisholm