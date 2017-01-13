Former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is now performing on Broadway

(WTNH)–Eddie George has conquored Chicago before. His Tennessee Titans beat the Bears a few times during his possibly Hall of Fame playing career.

But now, he’s conquoring “Chicago,” the musical.

“I’ve done Broadway. I was down there, did ‘Chicago,’ still doing it,” he said. “I always could hold a tune here or there, but never fully worked on the voice and developed it until after my playing days. I got into acting, and I’ve done some other productions as well.”

The former Pro Bowl running back and Heisman Trophy winner says he’s done Shakespeare, Othello, Julius Caesar, and ‘The Whipping Man,’ to name a few.

So, what was it like the first time he got out on stage?

“Oh man, it was equivalent to bungee jumping, or jumping out of a plane with no parachute,” George said, laughing. “You know, it’s all about trust and trusting the work, and I’ve put in a lot of work over the last four to five years.”

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” he said.

