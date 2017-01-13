Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson gives kids football advice at Walter Camp Fanfest

(WTNH)–Walter Camp Weekend 2017 rolls on, and on Friday night, the popular Fanfest took place in New Haven. It’s a chance for kids to get some pointers from local high school coaches and players, and you know–guys like Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

The Louisville quarterback was on hand to show the kids a few things.

He stuck around for a while and signed some autographs, and even got mobbed on the way out the door.

A class act, Jackson says he appreciates the love.

“I’m just having fun with it. Just to come out here for the kids who are looking up to you and just being in their shoes at one time, to have it vice-versa switch on you, it’s crazy,” Jackson said.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Henry Chisholm