Miami loses to Notre Dame and is replaced by Yale as holder of fourth longest home winning streak in college basketball

By Joel Alderman

The Notre Dame – Miami (FL) game on Thursday night was probably of little concern to the Yale basketball team, as the Bulldogs get ready for two tough road contests to start Ivy League play tomorrow.

But for the statistically inclined, the loss by the Hurricanes to the Irish, 67-62, enabled Yale to move up one notch for most active consecutive home court victories among all the division one colleges. The Bulldogs have an extended three-season streak of 20 straight wins at the John J. Lee Amphitheater of the historic Payne Whitney Gymnasium.

Beginning today (Friday), Miami had been ahead of Yale with 21 in a row at home. Now, Yale supplants the Hurricanes in fourth place, behind Kansas (51), Oregon (35), and Akron (25).

Yale doesn’t play again in New Haven until January 27th, against Brown. Before then, Kansas is the home team in two games, Oregon has three and Akron two.

All this means that there are seven games in which at least one of those three teams could lose, while Yale sits by and takes it all in.

The current home court winning streak for the Elis started with a pair of victories over Princeton and Penn, closing out the 2014-2015 schedule.

The following season, 2015-2016, Yale was undefeated in 12 home games (beating Sacred Heart, Bryant, Vermont, NJIT, Daniel Webster, Brown, Penn, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard and Dartmouth). This extended the streak to 15 going into the current season.

So far in 2016-2017 Yale has won all six at home, against Lehigh, Albany, Delaware, Central Connecticut, Hartford and Mitchell, to bring the streak to 20 games.

Being undefeated at home is an interesting though fairly insignificant sub-plot. Yale is going for much bigger stakes, defending its Ivy League championship. It wouldn’t hurt the Bulldogs, however, to finish ahead in both.

More stories by Joel Alderman