Mike Ditka, NFL legends touched by hospital visits during Walter Camp weekend

(WTNH)–The Walter Camp football weekend rolls on here in New Haven. On Friday, it was the highlight for many award winners who attend. Hospital visits to help brighten the day of kids battling sickness.

Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and Orlando Pace were among the football greats that stopped by Yale-New Haven Hospital on Friday morning.

Morten Anderson, Ki-Jana Carter, Jim Covert and David Fulcher also took the time to interact with the kids.

Ditka, head coach of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, has a rough exterior but was touched by the visit.

