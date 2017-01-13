Saundra Adams wins Walter Camp “American Hero” award for courage raising grandson despite unthinkable circumstances

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Every year, the Walter Camp Football Foundation honors an American hero. This year,Saundra Adams is the recepient.

Her life changed in November of 1999, when her daughter was shot and eventually killed while 8 months pregnant.

He daughter Cherica was carrying the unborn baby of NFL star Rae Carruth, who is now in jail for conspiring to have Adams and his unborn son murdered.

The baby survived and is now 17 years old and living with cerebral palsy. Saundra has been Chancellor Lee’s caretaker since birth. The grandmother-grandson relationship is one of love and forgiveness, even for Carruth.

“I was angry, and there are still some times when I get very angry,” Saundra said. “But I made a decision early on that I was going to forgive all four of those perpetrators involved, not necessarily for their sakes, but for ours.”

“I know it’s hard to go on and be unconditionally loving if you’re harboring hate.”

What an amazing woman and an amazing story.

