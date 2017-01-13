UConn football names Curome Cox defensive backs coach

STORRS, Conn. (January 13, 2017)– Former National Football League performer and ACC standout Curome Cox has been named to the UConn Football staff as defensive backs coach, it was announced Friday by Head Coach Randy Edsall.

Cox spent the past four seasons at Coastal Carolina, coaching the corner backs and kickoff coverage unit on special teams. Cox came to Coastal Carolina after three seasons (2010-12) as a graduate assistant at Maryland. While at Maryland, Cox assisted with the Terrapins’ defensive and special teams units. He also served as the junior college recruiter as well as on-campus liaison for potential student-athletes during official and unofficial visits.

Cox also spent time as an intern assistant coach as part of the NFL minority internship program with the Washington Redskins during July and August 2012. While with the Redskins, he contributed with the development and execution of practice elements and worked with the defensive secondary during film sessions.

The Arlington, Va., native spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Denver Broncos (2004-07) and Houston Texans (2007-09). While in Denver, Cox served on the special teams units, where he was a finalist for the 2006 AFC Special Team Player of the Year. He helped the Broncos to the AFC West title in 2005 and to the 2006 AFC Championship game.

Cox played collegiately at Maryland where he earned All-ACC as well as All-ACC Academic honors in 2003. Cox, primarily a corner, ranks seventh on the Terps’ all-time list with 10 career interceptions returned for 153 yards. He helped lead Maryland to the 2002 Orange Bowl, 2002 Peach Bowl and the 2004 Gator Bowl. During his time in Maryland, the Terps tallied a 41-20 record and claimed the 2001 ACC Championship.

Cox (born Feb. 28, 1981) graduated from Maryland in 2003 with a degree in family studies. He earned a masters of arts degree in minority and urban education from Maryland in 2012.

