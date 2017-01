(WTNH)–Check this out. Kyle Brennan of Sheehan nailing a half court shot at the buzzer to force overtime on Friday night. Sheehan went on to beat Guilford 75-69.

You know the Brennan family will never forget that moment. But this game was also special for the DeMaio family as well. Guilford coach Jeff DeMaio coached against his son who plays for Sheehan, as his grandfather George called the game.

