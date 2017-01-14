Maine blanks UConn, 4-0, in Frozen Fenway opener

BOSTON, Mass. – The UConn men’s hockey team fired 31 shots on Maine Rob McGovern and the sophomore goaltender stopped every one as the Huskies were shutout 4-0 Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Capitol One Frozen Fenway at Boston’s historic Fenway Park.

The Huskies and Black Bears split their Hockey East season series as UConn falls to 9-8-6 overall and 5-4-2 in the league. Maine is now 8-11-3 and 2-7-1 in Hockey East.

Maine senior Cam Brown led all players with a goal and two assists, providing the game-winner with his first period tally. Classmate Blaine Byron scored and assisted on another as Maine’s top-line of Brown, Byron and Brendan Robbins finished with seven points (2g/5a) in the win.

Sophomore defenseman Rob Michel scored and added an assist. Maine finished with a 44-31 edge on shots while both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

For UConn, freshman goaltender Adam Huska (Zvolen, Slovakia) made 40 saves in taking the loss.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh – “We are clearly disappointed in the result. We thought with the exception of the first 10 minutes of the second period we played a good hockey game, we just didn’t score. Maine played well and capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t. We had a couple of break-away chances to kind of energize our team but McGovern played well. My hats off to him, I thought he did a great job.”

NOTES:

The Huskies were shutout for the first time since Feb. 12, 2016 at then No. 5 Providence, falling 4-0.

Maine evened the all-time series back up at 3-3-3 and snapped the Huskies six-game unbeaten streak (3-0-3) in the series that dated back to 2010-11. This marks Maine first win over UConn since the Huskies became members of Hockey East in 2014-15. The previous Maine win over UConn came in 1978-79 (10-4; 11/29/78).

