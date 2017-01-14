Maine blanks UConn, 4-0, in Frozen Fenway opener

By Published: Updated:
img_3155

BOSTON, Mass. – The UConn men’s hockey team fired 31 shots on Maine Rob McGovern and the sophomore goaltender stopped every one as the Huskies were shutout 4-0 Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Capitol One Frozen Fenway at Boston’s historic Fenway Park.

The Huskies and Black Bears split their Hockey East season series as UConn falls to 9-8-6 overall and 5-4-2 in the league. Maine is now 8-11-3 and 2-7-1 in Hockey East.

Maine senior Cam Brown led all players with a goal and two assists, providing the game-winner with his first period tally. Classmate Blaine Byron scored and assisted on another as Maine’s top-line of Brown, Byron and Brendan Robbins finished with seven points (2g/5a) in the win.

Sophomore defenseman Rob Michel scored and added an assist. Maine finished with a 44-31 edge on shots while both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

For UConn, freshman goaltender Adam Huska (Zvolen, Slovakia) made 40 saves in taking the loss.

QUOTES:
Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh – “We are clearly disappointed in the result. We thought with the exception of the first 10 minutes of the second period we played a good hockey game, we just didn’t score. Maine played well and capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t. We had a couple of break-away chances to kind of energize our team but McGovern played well. My hats off to him, I thought he did a great job.”

NOTES:
The Huskies were shutout for the first time since Feb. 12, 2016 at then No. 5 Providence, falling 4-0.

Maine evened the all-time series back up at 3-3-3 and snapped the Huskies six-game unbeaten streak (3-0-3) in the series that dated back to 2010-11. This marks Maine first win over UConn since the Huskies became members of Hockey East in 2014-15. The previous Maine win over UConn came in 1978-79 (10-4; 11/29/78).

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s