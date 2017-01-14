Princeton, with a closing surge, defeats Yale, 66-58, as the Bulldogs played without illness stricken point guard, Anthony Dallier

Princeton, which handed Yale its only defeat in the Ivy League last season, beat the Bulldogs again at home Saturday night, 66-58.

Yale hung in until the last three minutes, despite the absence of its captain and point guard, Anthony Dallier, who took ill during the afternoon shoot-around and did not dress for the game. Yale had led 40-35 in the second half.

Copeland give Yale the lead with 3:04 to go

Alex Copeland, who has been a pleasant surprise for Yale in his sophomore year, took over at Dallier’s position, and gave his team its last lead, 53-52, on a jumper with 3:04 remaining.

Princeton then went on an 11 point run, which included four from the foul line, to take an insurmountable 63-53 lead.

Copeland scored 21 points to top both teams, while freshman Jordan Bruner added 15.

Princeton fulfilling role as Ivy favorite

Looking like the pre-season Ivy favorite they are, the Tigers, outscored the Bulldogs, 14-5, in the deciding last three minutes.

Princeton has now won 12 straight league games at Jadwin Gymnasium. It is 3-0 in the Ivy, all of its wins at home, and an overall record of 10-6. Yale, having won at Penn Friday, is 1-1 in the league and drops to 9-6 on the year.

The evening started with a women’s game, which Princeton also won over Yale, 74-62.

Ivy League snapshot

Meanwhile, a big shocker in the Ivy League was taking place at the Pennsylvania Palestra. Brown, after being trounced by Princeton the night before, won over Penn, 82-70, as the Quakers dropped to 0-3.

In Ithaca, N.Y., Columbia knocked off Cornell, 79-75, in the first league action for those teams.

The standings now stand as follows: Princeton 3-0, Harvard and Columbia 1-0, Yale and Brown 1-1, followed by Dartmouth and Cornell 0-1 and Penn 0-3.

