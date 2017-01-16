Football legends come together for Walter Camp awards banquet

(WTNH)–It’s one of the best weekends of the year in New Haven, as the Walter Camp Football Foundation held its annual national awards dinner.

After a couple of days of hospital visits and community outreach, some of the best players in college football and football stars of years past come to town to be honored by this great organization.

Mike Ditka, Eddie George, Warrick Dunn, and Orlando Pace were just a few of the many big names who made their way to New Haven.

