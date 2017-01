(WTNH)–The memory of Dr. Martin Luther King is being honored all over the country. On Monday in Bridgeport, a gathering of some of the state’s top high school basketball teams–all taking part in the MLK Classic at Webster Bank Arena.

The state’s second-ranked team, Notre Dame of West Haven, took on Ricky Naracci’s East Haven Yellow Jackets.

Tremont Waters, as he usually does, went off. The Knights even went on a ridiculous 35-0 run.

Notre Dame won the game, 80-30.

Check out the highlights above.

