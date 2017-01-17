East Haven’s star freshman Nick Capone making most of his one year with Yellow Jackets

(WTNH)–He doesn’t even know how to drive yet, but East Haven hockey player Nick Capone has already committed to the University of Maine, a prestigious program.

Just a freshman, he’s making the most of his one season with the Yellow Jackets.

He’s 14 years old, with a world of hockey talent.

“I’ve been here 31 years, and a guy like him only comes around once every 31 years, I’ll tell you that,” said East Haven head coach Lou Pane.

Capone is usually the best player on the ice. He had 18 points in his first three games of the year, and hasn’t slowed down since.

His freshman linemate Jake Aoli is impressed with something other than his speed and scoring ability.

“His physicality,” Aoli said. “He hits a lot, he’s a big player.”

Capone is used to getting knocked around. His dad was East Haven’s all-time leading scorer for a while, and his older brother was pretty good, too.

“Me and my brothers always played knee hockey,” Nick said. “I chipped my brother’s teeth, we got put through a wall once. We covered it with a banner.”

There aren’t many holes in Capone’s game, but he would like to put a banner up on another wall—this one in East Haven’s rink.

