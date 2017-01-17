UConn running back Ron Johnson announces he’s transferring

(WTNH)–UConn junior running back Ron Johnson says he is transferring from the school, and will play his senior season elsewhere.

The 5-11, 250-pound junior from Naples, Florida rushed 72 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns last season. For his career, he rushed 274 times for 895 yards and 12 scores.

He made the announcement on Facebook.

“Sometimes in life you go through things that aren’t meant to be, these past few years have been a blessing for my family and I,” Johnson wrote. “Many of you have watched me grow into a young man, as well as play football and in addition work towards earning my degree. I’d like to thank the University of Connecticut for allowing me to pursue my dreams and play the sport that I love so dearly.

“I’ve decided to transfer for my senior season as finish out my college career elsewhere along with continuing to work towards the next level. I would also like to thank my family for all the love and support as well as my close friends for helping me through this tough transition. Thank you, God Bless.”

Johnson led the Huskies in rushing as a freshman in 2014, tallying 429 yards for a 3.8 per carry average.

