Webster Bank Arena is the new home ice of the Sacred Heart University Pioneers, and the SHU players and Coach CJ Marottolo are sharing what the big move means for the team. Plus, they give us a sneak peek into their new locker room!

Watch now to learn the Pioneers’ strengths this season, biggest competition, and what expanded NCAA scholarships mean for the program.

All of that and more is in the video above, from our friends at Gotta Love CT Hockey. Check it out!

