Everybody who didn’t vote for Vladimir Guerrero for the Hall of Fame should be ashamed of themselves

(WTNH)–So, baseball writers…what the hell was that?

I just saw the results of the Baseball Hall of Fame voting, and it’s like hearing that the smartest kid in class didn’t make the honor roll.

No disrespect to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, or Pudge Rodriguez, all of whom are worthy inductees and whose plaques belong in Cooperstown.

But the idea that anyone could not vote for Vladimir Guerrero on any ballot–the first, the second, the 1,412th–is flat-out absurd. It’s like keeping Chopin off of the list of the greatest composers of all-time, or keeping Kanye off the list of “Most Annoying Humans.”

Vladimir Gurrero was arguably the best pure hitter of his generation. He was Miguel Cabrera with a little less power, a natural, prodigious hitter who, as one Twitter user put it, “could hit a dust particle with a chopstick.”

He was an equal-opportunity masher, happily destroying pitches both in and out of the strike zone with a near-primal ferocity. On a list of the best bad-ball hitters of all-time, Vlad easily ranks in the top five—if not No. 1.

He was a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 American League MVP. He hit .320 or better seven times, hit 30-plus homers eight times, and oh yeah, he had one of the best outfield arms of his generation–a flat-out cannon.

You want some more stats? Alright, we’ve got those.

Guerrero’s lifetime .319 batting average ranks 19th in baseball history among players with at least 9,000 plate appearances. His .553 career slugging percentage ranks 21st all-time among retired players, and would rank 14th among current Hall of Famers.

His 449 home runs would rank 23rd among Hall of Famers, and his 1,496 RBI would rank 39th, just after Mickey Mantle.

But it’s not really even about the stats.

Anybody who ever watched Vlad play and isn’t an idiot knows that he’s a Hall of Famer. It’s not even really debatable.

He’s going to get in eventually, as he fell just 15 votes short of the threshold and finished with 71.7 percent of the vote. It will likely happen as soon as next year, when some of these self-important “ushers of the game” decide that it’s time to lift the waiting period-footnote they’ve branded onto his career’s legacy.

But for a player as worthy as Guerrero, why make him wait at all?

You’ve got to think that if Vlad had played for the Yankees or Red Sox and not the Expos and Angels, he’d be doing congratulatory interviews on MLB Network right now. He’d have been praised for being a quiet, respectful superstar who lived with his mother and let his play on the field do the talking.

He’d be like a Jeter—but with better stats.

Next year, every Hall of Fame ballot will be made public for the first time, and it won’t be a moment too soon. Fans deserve the right to Twitter-stalk the guys who make dumb decisions like not selecting for anybody or voting for Jay Bell.

The Hall of Fame’s voting process has long been a joke, but on Wednesday, it got just a little bit funnier.

