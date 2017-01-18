Former UConn baseball stars like Matt Barnes, Nick Ahmed come together to celebrate program

(WTNH)–The UConn baseball team is getting ready for the upcoming season. No practices yet, but on Wednesday night, an evening to celebrate the program.

The annual preseason dinner was held in Hartford. Head coach Jim Penders brought back some players from the past. Matt Barnes, Nick Ahmed, Mike Olt, and Scott Oberg were all in town.

Barnes is a reliever for the Red Sox and Ahmed a shortstop for Arizona. They played on some good teams in Storrs.

“You look back and you look at the guys who are in pro ball now, those two teams we had in ’10 and ’11, they were pretty special,” Barnes said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back a little bit, and still feel like we’re part of the program,” Ahmed said. “It still feels like yesterday when we were wearing the blue and white.”

The Huskies open the season on February 17, and if you’ve been watching the men’s basketball team this year, that’s not a minute too soon.

