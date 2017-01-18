Former UHart star Jeff Bagwell elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By and Published: Updated:
jeff-bagwell

(WTNH)–He waited, and waited, and waited.

Finally, in his seventh year of eligibility, Killingworth’s Jeff Bagwell got the news he was hoping for. The former Xavier High School and University of Hartford standout is now a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Bagwell got the word from Cooperstown a short time ago.

The 48-year-old spent 15 years in the big leagues, all with the Houston Astros (after the Red Sox traded him for middle reliever Larry Anderson in perhaps the worst deal ever). He recorded 2,314 hits, 449 homers and 1,529 RBI during his illustrious career.

Bagwell will join longtime Hall of Fame hopeful Tim Raines and former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez, who was in his first year on the ballot, in Cooperstown this summer.

Neither Roger Clemens or Barry Bonds were inducted this year, but they are both getting closer, as both saw their vote totals jump more than 10 percent from last year. Clemens received 54.1% of the vote, and Bonds 53.8.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s