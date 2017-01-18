Report: Ben Gordon signs NBA D-League contract

(WTNH)–Former UConn All-American and 11-year NBA veteran Ben Gordon has signed a contract with the NBA Development League, according to Adam Johnson of D-League Digest.

Gordon would be placed on waivers before landing with any individual D-League team. The Windy City Bulls, an affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, where Gordon spent the first five years of his career, currently sit atop the waiver list, according to Johnson.

The 33-year-old Gordon has said recently that he wants to make his way back to the NBA. He spent part of the 2015 training camp with the Golden State Warriors, and even went on a vegetarian diet to try and gain an edge.

But he hasn’t played in the league since the 2014-15 season with the Orlando Magic.

Gordon averaged 14.9 points and 2.5 assists per game during his 11-year NBA career.

He helped lead UConn to the 2004 national championship.

