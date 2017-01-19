Branford’s Mike Olt looking for another big-league shot

(WTNH)–Former UConn Huskies baseball star Mike Olt is getting ready for anothers season of pro baseball. The Branford native has been hanging out at home this offseason, something he hasn’t done in a while.

Olt is currently a free agent, but he and his agent are working on getting him signed with a team. He’s shown flashes of the player he can be in stops with the Rangers, Cubs, and White Sox, and at just 28 years old, he’s had to deal with some injuries too.

Recharged and healthy, he says he just needs a chance.

“We’re trying to pick a team where I can have the best opportunity to step in and play every day, and we’re hoping that something is going to click soon,” he said. “I got a lot left in the tank, and I’m ready.”

Olt has spent parts of three seasons in the majors. He took part in Wednesday night’s kickoff dinner for the UConn baseball team.

