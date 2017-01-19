Former UHart coach Dan Gooley talks about former player, new Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell

(WTNH)–On Wednesday, Connecticut laid claim to a Baseball Hall of Famer. Killingworth native Jeff Bagwell was elected to the Class of 2017.

The former University of Hartford star will be enshrined in Cooperstown this July, and there aren’t too many people prouder of that fact than Bagwell’s former college coach Dan Gooley.

Gooley said Bagwell showed a lot of special qualities back when he was a player for the Hawks. He said he was a tireless worker. The newly-elected Hall of Famer credited Gooley for helping him hit the curveball and helping him to perfect that Hall of Fame swing.

Prior the playing at Hartford, Bagwell was a standout baseball player at Xavier High in Middletown.

