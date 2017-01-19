UConn blown out at SMU once again, this time 69-49

AP Logo By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

DALLAS — Shake Milton made five 3-pointers and had 23 points and six assists to lead SMU past UConn 69-49 on Thursday night for the Mustangs’ 16th straight home win.

It’s tied for the ninth longest active NCAA home winning streak and the third longest in SMU history.

SMU closed the first half on a 26-5 spurt — including a 16-0 run — to take a 36-15 lead at intermission. UConn’s last make of the first half was at the 5:35 mark on Christian Vital’s 3-pointer.

Semi Ojeleye added 17 points for SMU (16-4, 6-1 American) and Ben Moore had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Sterling Brown led the Mustangs with eight assists and they had 22 helpers on 27 made field goals. SMU committed just five turnovers.

Vance Jackson led UConn (7-11, 2-4) with 17 points and Kentan Facey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. The Huskies shot just 34 percent from the floor and turned it over 16 times.

UConn has now lost all four of its American Athletic Conference road games at SMU, by margins of 9, 18, 26 and 20 points, respectively.

More stories by Associated Press

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s