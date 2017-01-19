UConn, Villanova agree to home-and-home series starting in 2017-18

(WTNH)–Longtime Big East rivals UConn and Villanova haven’t met since 2014, when the Huskies bounced the second-seeded Wildcats from the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32.

That’s about to change.

The two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2017-18, according to Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports (whatever that is).

UConn will host Villanova next season, then the Huskies will travel to play the Wildcats in 2018.

Conference realignment has stolen from us a lot of the great traditional rivalries in college basketball, so it’s nice to see UConn schedule teams like Boston College, Villanova, Syracuse, and Georgetown, in both men’s basketball and football.

It harkens back to the days when conferences made logical and geographical sense, and weren’t just thinly-veiled corporate conglomorations whose sole purpose is to sap as many millions of dollars out of the hard work of “student-athletes” as they possibly can.

But we digress.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff