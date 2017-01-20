#1 Hillhouse holds off Hamden, 62-58

Academics play without injured guard Joey Kasperzyk

Published:
hillhousehoops

The top ranked Hillhouse boy’s basketball team stayed undefeated Thursday with a hard fought 62-58 win over Hamden.
Byron Breland III led the Academics with a game high 27 points, 17 in the first half. Hamden jumped out to an early 12 nothing lead before Hillhouse rallied to take the lead at the half 33-30.

CJ Seaforth, who led the Green Dragons with 17 points, helped Hamden retake the lead in the 2nd half before Tyler Douglas (19 points) and Hillhouse put it away down the stretch.

The Academics played without star guard Joey Kasperzyk who is out 4 to 6 weeks with a broken right wrist

