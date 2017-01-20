Baseball will soon be back, and so will Jerry Remy on NESN

Not all of our readers are fans of the Boston Red Sox, but what’s not to like about Jerry Remy? That’s probably what the heads at the New England Sports Network, better known as NESN, were probably thinking during baseball’s off-season.

Remy’s legion of followers will be glad to learn that he will be back to celebrate his 30th year with the cable network. On Wednesday of this week it was revealed that Remy was signed to a “multiyear contract extension.”

However, as was the case last year, it will not be the full schedule, but 115 games.

“I’m very excited and pleased to be able to continue doing the job that I love,” Remy commented.

A couple of years ago he looked like a lock as the color analyst with Don Orsillo, a 15 year veteran in the TV booth. But NESN pulled the plug on Orsillo in favor of Dave O’Brien, which it brought over from the radio side, While the extremely popular Orsillo was allowed to finish out 2015, viewers began to wonder whether Remy would be next to go.

However, Jerry was kept, but in a reduced role in 2016. That arrangement will continue, as NESN said that “Rem-Dawg” would only work 115 games. Two of those who took over for him last season, mostly on the road, were Dennis Eckersley and Steve Lyons.

Orsillo, incidentally, landed on his feet, doing TV for the San Diego Padres under a six-year contract. After he went across country he was on NESN one more time, for what may have been an uncomfortable few minutes forat his former bosses. When Boston played an inter-league game in San Diego last summer there was an on-field recognition for David (Big Papi) Ortiz.

Who was the master of ceremonies? None other than Don Orsillo. Although NESN really had no choice but to show it, very little was said about Orsillo. If Remy was there he would have been sure to have some kind words, if given the chance. Unfortunately it was one of the times Remy was back in Boston. Could that have been intentional?

Remy and Orsillo were a unique and very entertaining duo. It was the feeling here that it seemed to take Remy almost the whole season to loosen up and be close to his old self and feel comfortable with O’Brien as his new partner. That’s when the jokes reappeared.

Remy, a former Red Sox infielder, is 63 years old. Last year at this time, he issued a formal statement saying:

“I hope to continue for a long period of time what I consider to be the best job in the world of broadcasting.”

Whether the “multi-year contract” that NESN gave him translates to the “long period of time” Jerry is hoping for is something nobody knows. But at least it will last another season.

