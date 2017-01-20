Bridgeport’s Quincy McKnight finds himself in a starring role at Sacred Heart

(wTNH)–They say home is where the heart is. And for Bridgeport’s Quincy McKnight, home is also where Sacred Heart is. The former St. Joe’s of Trumbull star had multiple offers coming out of high school, but he wanted to go where his family could watch him ball out.

“Coming back home was probably the biggest thing, and being able to be the hometown hero,” McKnight said. “Being able to be a star and being able to have all of my family come and see me play all the time and watch me on TV, it’s just a blessing.”

He’s blessed Sacred Heart with his talents, too, as the 6-3 sophomore is averaging 18.6 points, 5 boards and 3 assists per game.

Head coach Anthony Latina is sure happy to have him.

“Quincy was probably one of the more recruited players we’ve ever gotten here at Sacred Heart,” Latina said. “We’ve had a good history in the last ten years of getting some of the better players out of Connecticut, who’ve had a lot of success for us. Quincy is certainly in that mold.”

McKnight has shown up big against big-time opponents this season, scoring 22 in a game against Arizona and 36 at Boston College. He says the key is self-belief.

“It’s just being confident. I’ve been confident my whole life. I know that I can score the ball at a high-caliber, and basically when I step on the court, I just see that no matter what team I’m playing against, nobody in front of me can guard me.”

That confidence has the Hearts believing they’ll be right in the NEC championship race come March.

“If we can stay healthy, I think we’re very close,” Latina said. “Closer than we were last year, and we finished in second place. Now again, you have to stay healthy, you have to catch some breaks, hopefully we can do that.”

“Our goal is to be a factor in the league, and come league tournament time, be one of the teams that can get hot and win three games and get to the NCAA Tournament.”

