Catching up with Red Sox reliever, former UConn baseball pitcher Matt Barnes

(WTNH)–Several former UConn baseball stars returned to Connecticut this week for the Huskies’ annual preseason dinner. UConn baseball season is just a few weeks away now.

One of the attendees was Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, who starred for the Huskies on their Super Regional NCAA Tournament team in 2011.

We asked Matt about just how good those Huskies tournament teams were (he says he kids Jackie Bradley Jr., who went to South Carolina, that he was afraid to face them in the Super Regional back then). He also talked about giving up a home run to former Husky George Springer, and what life is really like on the road as a Major League Baseball player.

Check it out in the video above.

