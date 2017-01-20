Cheshire Academy seven-footer Chol Marial is a Kristaps Porzingis-like talent

(WTNH)–Seven-foot-two with footwork and a jumpshot. It sounds like some type of create-a-player a teenager would make for a video game (or Kristaps Porzingis).

But at Cheshire Academy, that’s Chol Marial, and his game is very real.

“The first time I met him I found out we’re going to be a good team in the near future,” Cheshire Academy head coach Kevin Kehoe said.

Marial says he came to the U.S. from Sudan when he was 15 to play basketball. He went to school in Florida, but wanted a more challenging education. A friend of the family contacted coach Kevin Kehoe.

“I watched 30 seconds of film and said I’ll take him,” Kehoe said.

Marial played soccer in the Sudan but picked up hoops when he was 13.

“I just love basketball,” Marial said.

It shows.

“I think he’s the best shot blocker in the country I’ve never seen anyone like him,” said one of his teammates. “He doesn’t demand the ball, he goes and gets it And on top of being huge, he can also hit from the outside.”

Marial can handle the ball, and has a wingspan longer than anyone currently in the NBA. He’s the real deal.

“He’ll eventually be a stretch four when he gets to the college level,” said Kehoe. “He’s always in the gym working on becoming a better shooter, becoming a better ball handler, but he’s also a student of the game.”

Off the court and off Marial is charismatic, and a leader.

“He’s the type of kid that you want babysitting your kids have him coming over for Chrismas dinner and everyone that gets to know him,” Kehoe said. “You’ve never met a kid like this.

