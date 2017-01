(WTNH)–Friday’s got to be the day for family fueds on the basketball court. Last week, the DeMaio family had a father coaching against his son’s team.

This week, Morgan of Clinton coach Caitlin Woods coached against her father, longtime Old Saybrook coach Steve Woods.

And much like last week’s affair, this one went down to the wire too.

Check out the highlights above for much more.

More stories by John Pierson