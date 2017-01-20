Former UConn quarterback D.J. Hernandez named head coach at Ledyard High School

(WTNH)–Former UConn quarterback D.J. Hernandez has been named head football coach at Ledyard High School, according to the Hartford Courant’s Tom Yantz.

D.J., who played at UConn from 2005-08, is a Bristol native and the brother of former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

He replaces Mark Farnsworth, who was the interim head coach at Ledyard last year.

Hernandez, who also played wide receiver at UConn, has served as tight ends coach at the University of Iowa and quarterbacks coach at Brown University. He also served as a graduate assistant at the University of Miami, and was head coach of the Carinthian Black Lions in Austria.

His last high school head coaching job was at Southington in 2010.

“I believe we’ve hit a home run with this hire,” athletic director and assistant principal Jim Buonocore told the Courant. “His coaching experiences at the high school, college and pro levels along with his educational background are some of his big pluses. He’ll be a great addition and resource for our student athletes.”

