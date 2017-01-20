Freshman Miye Oni’s 4-4 three point shooting and foul shot by Alex Copeland at the end propel Yale to dramatic road win at Brown, 75-74

Alex Copeland’s free throw with two seconds remaining enabled Yale to capture a dramatic come from behind Ivy League win at Brown’s Pizziola Sports Center Friday night, 75-74.

Copeland missed his first free throw, but made the second. Brown was unable to get the winning basket after twice taking time out before the clock expired.

Yale trailed most of the first half, which ended 40-28 in Brown’s favor. However, the Bulldogs came out on a determined run after the intermission with 13 straight points to take a 41-40 lead.

Oni takes over

From there the game remained close as Miye Oni almost single handedly willed Yale to the win. With 3:29 remaining and the Bulldogs trailing 61-59, Oni began a run of four out of four three-point baskets, the last of which put Yale in front 73-69 with 29 seconds showing.

But Oni was whistled for a technical foul after displaying too much emotion after his last three pointer, and Brown’s brilliant Steven Spieth made both shots from the line to bring his team to within two.

Blake Reynolds’ free throw pushed Yale’s advantage to three with 16 seconds remaining. However he missed the second and Spieth came back with a 3-pointer to force another tie as the clock was down to seven seconds.

That set up Copeland’s foul shot at the two second mark for the Yale victory.

Sam Downey had 26 for Yale, most coming from in the paint area. Oni had 16, of which 12 were due to his clutch 3-pointers. Spieth, who is the younger brother of pro golfer Jordan Spieth, a former PGA Rookie of the Year, was the game’s top scorer with 33.

Brown led 40-28 at halftime, but Yale went ahead 41-40 on a Downey basket while Brown went seven minutes without a field goal.

There were 10 ties and 16 lead changes.

Yale shot exactly 50 percent from the field on 28 for 56, while Brown could only manage 36.2 percent (25 for 69).

For the first time in several years Yale and Brown did not open their Ivy League seasons against each other. Each has already played Princeton and Penn on the road and split, each beating Penn and losing to Princeton.

Brown, enjoying one of its better seasons, is now 10-9 overall and Yale improves to 10-6.

By winning, Yale breaks a tie with Brown for fourth place in the Ivy League (2-1). Brown drops to fifth at 1-2.

First place Princeton (3-0) is not scheduled this weekend but Harvard (1-0) entertains Dartmouth tomorrow afternoon. The other undefeated Ivy team, Columbia (1-0), has a date with Cornell, also on Saturday.

Yale, which has now played its first three Ivy League games on the road, will meet Brown again next Friday at its John J. Lee Amphitheater in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium. The Bulldogs hope to add to their 20-game winning streak there, the fifth active home court run in division one.

In the first game of the double header, the Brown women edged their Yale counterparts, 76-73.

