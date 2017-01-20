Highlights: Sacred Heart’s furious rally comes up short against Mount St. Mary’s, 86-75

From SacredHeartPioneers.com:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Despite a hot-shooting start to the second half, the Sacred Heart men’s basketball team could not overcome a 24-point halftime deficit to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in an 86-75 loss Thursday night at Coach Bike Court at the Pitt Center.

Quincy McKnight led all scorers with 26 points, scoring 16 points in the second half. Chris Robinson scored a season-high 14 points with Matej Buovac adding 12 off the bench. Joseph Lopez recorded his sixth double-double in the last eight games, putting up 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pioneers finished the game shooting 47.6% from the field as Mount St. Mary’s shot 59.2%. The Mountaineers made 13-of-21 three-pointers and outrebounded Sacred Heart 32-27. Sacred Heart did turn 23 Mount St. Mary’s turnovers into 22 points. Elijah Long led the Mountaineers with 19 points and seven assists. Miles Wilson and Junior Robinson each scored 17 points.

The Sacred Heart University Department of Athletics will honor cancer survivors at its Saturday, January 21 basketball doubleheader at the William H. Pitt Center. Both Pioneers squads welcome Northeast Conference foe Wagner, with the women’s game tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.

Cancer Survivors are invited to a reception, sponsored by Zazi’s Mediteranean Grill, between games on Saturday. All survivors in attendance are also invited to be part of halftime recognitions at both games. Those interested in attending the games should contact the SHU Ticket Office at 203-396-TIXX. For more information on Saturday’s events, log on to SacredHeartPioneers.com.

More stories by John Pierson