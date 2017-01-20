Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas

Published:
FILE - In this April 28, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, meets with Raiders fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas. The Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas. Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, that he spoke with the Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this April 28, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, meets with Raiders fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas. The Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas. Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, that he spoke with the Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

On Wednesday, new Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, of Jets assistant and Buffalo interim head coaching fame, mistakenly referred to his new employer, the Los Angeles Chargers, as still being from San Diego. Now today, 15 years removed from the infamous “Tuck Rule,” the Raiders have filed paperwork with the NFL to relocate to Las Vegas, according to independent reporting and confirmed by ESPN.

Three fourths of NFL owners will still have to approve the decision, however, at a meeting in March. Also, NFL Network and NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter that “the Raiders business deal is not yet finalized in Las Vegas,” which may or may not make a difference down the stretch.

Despite a fantastic regular season, the 12-4 Raiders lost star QB Derek Carr to injury in their Week 16 game against Indianapolis. Matt McGloin, their backup, originally came in as the replacement but third stringer Connor Cook ended up making his NFL debut in the Wild Card Round after McGloin went on concussion protocol.

The Raiders of course fell to Houston that day, slamming the door shut on what looked like the making of a magical postseason run the month prior.

And now, before you know it, they could be playing in Las Vegas, or, you know, Casino Land. Los Angeles has gone from zero NFL teams to the longest time to two bad pretty bad ones and Las Vegas is due to finally have professional sports in their DNA with the Raiders (NFL) and the NHL expansion franchise announced late in 2016, the Vegas Golden Knights. (And yes, they are being referred to without the “Las.” No word yet on what Mark Davis’ bunch would do if their relocation ended up being approved, but I think they should just stick with the three syllable approach.)

More stories by Matt Gad

