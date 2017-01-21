Highlights: Hamden girls’ hockey blanks Sacred Heart of West Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (Sportzedge) — The number one high school girls team in the state, the Hamden Green Dragons, hosted Sacred Heart West Haven Friday.

Both teams couldn’t find the back of the until the second period when Hamden’s Mackenzie Sargolini set up Ari Martin with a great pass to give the Green Dragons a one to nothing lead. Hamden would add an insurance goal in the third period when Angela Greco flew down the ice and fired a shot that just squeaked through the goaltender’s pads.

The Green Dragons would tack on one more goal to win it by the final of 3-0. With the win, Hamden is on 11-1 on the season and will loom for their twelfth win of the season on Wednesday night when they host the coop of Stamford/westhill/staples.

More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge