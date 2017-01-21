Highlights: No.7 Notre Dame Hockey tops No. 6 Hamden (5-2)

HAMDEN, Conn. (Sportzedge) — The state of Connecticut has some great rivalries, but Notre Dame West Haven and Hamden has become a great rivalry both on the grid iron and on the ice.

In front of a capacity crowd in Hamden the two of the top ten teams in the state would square of in the Green Bowl on ice.

The Green Knights jumped out to a quick lead as Matt Ciaburro would get Notre Dame on the board first. Hamden trailed Notre Dame 2-0 with as time wound down in the first period. However, the Green Dragons took advantage of a two-man advantage as Zach Riccitelli fired a goal from the slot to cut the lead in half.

Riccitelli wasn’t done though, as he would find the back of the net for a second time in the third period with a quick wrist shot to tie the game at two. However, the Green Knights would respond with Greg Caturano flying down the ice beating the Hamden defense to once again give Notre Dame the lead and would be the game winner. Notre Dame finish with three unanswered goals as they would get the big road win by the final of 5-2.

More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge