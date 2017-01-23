Former UConn standouts Nick Williams and Blidi Wreh-Wilson looking to earn rings with Falcons in Super Bowl LI

(WTNH)–Two past Huskies will step onto the field at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5 as Atlanta Falcons, hoping to add a Super Bowl ring to their collection of accolades.

Wide receiver Nick Williams and defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson, both of whom graduated in 2013, will be making their first-ever Super Bowl appearances next month as the Falcons take on the New England Patriots.

Williams was a kick return specialist for the Huskies, etching his name into the school’s record books by finishing first in yards per return, with an average of 28.3. The receiver is second in kickoff yardage, racking up 1,556 yards. He also ran two returns back for touchdowns. Williams was an All-Big East First Team selection in 2010 and was named to the 2011 Big East All-Academic Team.

Originally undrafted, Williams found himself on the Falcons after splitting time between the Washington Redskins practice squad and active roster. In 2015, Williams played in 14 games with Atlanta and scored two touchdowns. After being signed to the practice squad for 2016, Williams was promoted to the active roster in December.

Wreh-Wilson was a stud as a cornerback for UConn. After missing much of the team’s 2011 campaign with a knee injury, Wreh-Wilson made a ferocious comeback in his final season with the Huskies and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. His 47 tackles on the season earned him a place on the All-Big East Second Team.

Following his collegiate career, Wreh-Wilson was drafted with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

He played in 13 games during his rookie season and had nine tackles on the year. The defender broke out as a starter in his second season with the Titans, notching 57 tackles and an interception. After being waived last August, Wreh-Wilson signed with the Falcons in late November and has remained on the active roster in a depth role.

Should the two players suit up for the game, they will become the fifth and sixth UConn alumni to play in a Super Bowl, joining former Redskins running back Nick Giaquinto, former Falcons fullback Brian Kozlowski, former Colts running back Donald Brown and current Chargers cornerback Robert McClain, who played with the Panthers in the Super Bowl last season.

Super Bowl LI kicks off Feb. 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

